Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 925,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

