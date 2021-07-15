ForTube 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.20 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $16.08 million and $13.20 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00857722 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

