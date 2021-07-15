Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.25.

A number of research firms have commented on FVI. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.55. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.