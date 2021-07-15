Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

FBHS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.48. 418,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,456. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

