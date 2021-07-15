Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $78,352.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00108655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00148675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,568.53 or 0.99876524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

