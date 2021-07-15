Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$202.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE FNV opened at C$187.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The company has a market cap of C$35.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$181.84. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

