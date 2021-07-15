Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Kathryn P. O’neil Acquires 20,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Kathryn P. O’neil bought 20,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

