Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $231.55 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 233,401,757 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

