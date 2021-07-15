Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 313,915 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,915 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Simon Property Group worth $103,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $319,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,797,000 after buying an additional 204,838 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

NYSE SPG opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

