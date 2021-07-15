Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 564,303 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 205.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.25% of Five9 worth $131,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $178.34 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

