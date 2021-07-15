Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,163 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Roku worth $82,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,775 shares of company stock valued at $114,221,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $413.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.37 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.