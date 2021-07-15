Fred Alger Management LLC Has $135.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,055 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cadence Design Systems worth $135,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $276,217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $139.28 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

