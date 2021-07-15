Fred Alger Management LLC Has $137.50 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 597,316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $137,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

