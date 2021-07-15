Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 120,755 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,755 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.47% of HubSpot worth $99,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $554.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.53 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

