Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,052. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

