Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Quentin Mccubbin Buys 10,000 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Quentin Mccubbin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.
NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.58.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
