Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.60% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 1,869,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREQ opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market cap of $279.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FREQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

