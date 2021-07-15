Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 2,495 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total transaction of $429,639.00.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.53 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

