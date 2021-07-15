Frontier (FRONT) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $28.53 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00866605 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

