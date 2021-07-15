FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.63. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 30,211 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

