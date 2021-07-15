FUD.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $143,496.53 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $143,496.53 and approximately $3,465.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for $6.08 or 0.00019029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00854072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

