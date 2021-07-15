FUD.finance Trading Down 6.7% This Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $144,977.48 and $3,501.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.14 or 0.00019236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.47 or 0.00863326 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

