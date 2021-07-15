Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.