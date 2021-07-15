Furucombo (COMBO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $287,726.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $287,726.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00113838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,726.12 or 0.99882449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.01004986 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

