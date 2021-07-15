Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 14,050 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

