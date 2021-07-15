Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.0521 on Top Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $126,862.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00115893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00147892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,527.14 or 0.99694151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.01005622 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.