Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 4% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.97 and last traded at $135.65. 22,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,608,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.72.

The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $2,418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $5,908,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $14,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

