FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. FuzeX has a market cap of $382,640.30 and approximately $45.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.89 or 0.00857738 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

