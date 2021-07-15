FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Calibre Mining Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$103.89 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CXB. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CXB opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.80.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

