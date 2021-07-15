FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $60,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

