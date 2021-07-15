FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Orange in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orange by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

