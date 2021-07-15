FY2021 EPS Estimates for Outokumpu Oyj Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OUTKY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

