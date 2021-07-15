FY2021 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $6.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $155.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

