FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of TS stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

