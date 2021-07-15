FY2021 EPS Estimates for UpHealth, Inc. Cut by Colliers Securities (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UpHealth in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

