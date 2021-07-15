FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tokuyama Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tokuyama in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

TKYMY stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

