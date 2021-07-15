FY2022 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.14.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.45. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

