FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $169,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

