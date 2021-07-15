FY2022 EPS Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Konica Minolta stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.73%.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

