FY2022 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Lowered by Wedbush

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.74.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

