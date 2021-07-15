FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Boeing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

Shares of BA opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.42. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 34.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 123,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

