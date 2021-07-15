FY2022 EPS Estimates for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Topcon in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Topcon stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Topcon has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -254.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

