FY2022 EPS Estimates for Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voestalpine’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on shares of Voestalpine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

