FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vallourec alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

VLOWY opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.