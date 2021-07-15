G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Velleca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,571. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 84,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 142,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.