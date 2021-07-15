G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $194,500.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Velleca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 32,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,571. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

