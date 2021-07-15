G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of G1 Therapeutics worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $14,474,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,150. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $801.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

