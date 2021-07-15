G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $18.47. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 13,190 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,150. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 142,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

