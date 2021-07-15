Gala (GALA) Trading Up 87.9% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $99.24 million and approximately $869,707.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 87.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00850983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

