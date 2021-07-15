Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.94.

A number of research firms have commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $11,137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $235.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.